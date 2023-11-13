Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter publishes weekly On the Post-Register’s website at www.post-register.com.

Nov. 6

00:10:43 17500 Blk Camino Real Dale, Theft | Closed Call Avillegas

03:18:32 2000 Blk Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

07:06:06 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

07:06:24 Fm 1854 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:08:52 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

07:37:04 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

07:55:18 600 Blk W Austin St Luling, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

08:24:13 400 Blk Reed Creek Dr Harwood, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:25:46 200 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Citation Issued Lbarrios

08:38:57 10000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:01:09 900 Blk Elm Creek Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | No Report Tadams

09:19:55 1500 Blk River Park Rd Luling, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:30:11 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Tadams

09:42:27 400 Blk Fm 2984 Luling, Discharge Firearms | No Report Tadams

09:49:43 700 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Alarm Residence | False Alarm Tadams

09:54:09 Fm 20 East, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Tadams

09:57:55 3100 Blk S Austin Ave Georgetown, Juvenile Transport | No Report Tadams

09:58:33 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Sexual Abuse Of Child | Report Taken Lbarrios

10:01:06 100 Blk Old Boot Ln Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:29:17 Lytton Ln Dale, Flag Down | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:41:58 3400 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Theft | Follow Up Lbarrios

11:46:56 8000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano

12:04:49 16985 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Flag Down | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:30:07 Lytton Ln Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano

12:33:09 3900 Blk Political Rd Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | No Report Ycano

12:33:38 Hwy 142, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

12:39:04 1400 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:28:52 Woodlawn St Lockhart, Recovered Missing | Supplemental Report Ycano

13:57:12 200 Blk Bufkin Ln Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:22:27 6200 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Burglary Residential | Closed Call Ycano

14:27:23 2300 Blk Fm 20 East Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale-Vfd

14:32:24 200 Blk Pikes Peak Bend Dale, Assault | No Contact Ycano

14:38:04 1900 Blk Hwy 183 S, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

15:02:14 900 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano

15:12:35 Camino Real County, Animal Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Ycano

15:20:06 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios Maxwell-Esd

15:28:33 8000 Blk Fm 713, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

15:35:15 7400 Blk Camino Real Maxwell, Disturbance-Domestic | No Report Ycano

15:38:23 3400 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

15:51:55 9700 Blk Hwy 142, Neighbor Dispute | No Report Ycano

16:38:54 8300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

17:33:24 7200 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

18:47:03 400 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11

19:48:47 5000 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Theft | Closed Call Ycano

19:55:58 E Lone Star Dr Kyle, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

20:16:43 1200 Blk Reed Dr, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano

22:14:03 400 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Ycano

22:30:48 100 Blk Osprey Dr Dale, Threats | Closed Call Zsikes

23:37:51 Oriole Loop Rosanky, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

Nov. 7

00:01:20 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

00:10:46 2600 Blk Fm 713, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

02:01:26 100 Blk Osprey Dr Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

02:46:04 Fm 1854 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

06:38:05 4000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Zsikes

07:05:29 6400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Citation Lbarrios

08:37:09 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | No Report Lbarrios

09:12:13 San Marcos Hwy, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:41:57 200 Blk Welty Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale-Vfd

10:07:06 100 Blk Everett Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:27:54 8900 Blk Fm 86 Lockhart, Animal At Large | No Contact Lbarrios

11:05:43 Sandy Creek Rd Dale, Debris In Roadway | No Report Lbarrios

11:15:23 100 Blk Pleasant Valley Ln Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11

12:06:11 200 Blk Gonzales St Martindale, Fire-Vehicle | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:18:08 300 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

12:46:49 400 Blk Reed Creek Dr Harwood, Civil Process | No Report Ycano

13:00:15 12 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano

13:16:00 5700 Blk S Hwy 183, Suspicious Activity | No Report Ycano

13:16:16 1300 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:23:39 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:00:23 8000 Blk Colton Bluff Springs Rd – Sw Se Austin, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:01:59 4200 Blk Barth Rd, Disturbance | No Report Ycano

14:26:29 15201 Blk Fm 713, Fire Alarm | Closed Call Ycano

15:32:28 2200 Blk Fm 2984, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:43:39 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Ycano

15:57:30 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:18:47 300 Blk Dale Ranch Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano

17:08:12 3100 Blk Old Kelley Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano

17:46:50 100 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Terroristic Threats | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:17:46 8500 Blk Huebner Rd San Antonio, Juvenile Transport | Closed Call Lbarrios

20:03:26 Fm 20 East1 Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

20:04:25 200 Blk Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Ycano

21:21:50 100 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Ycano

22:12:58 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

Nov. 8

00:31:01 1300 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

00:52:34 100 Blk Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

03:42:30 1700 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

04:30:53 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb Wireless-Guadalupe C, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

07:10:07 6900 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:29:18 9600 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:18:13 Fm 86 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:33:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:38:15 100 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:58:54 400 Blk Church St Maxwell, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

09:33:46 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:05:56 100 Blk Kellogg Ct Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:40:10 1500 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:46:21 300 Blk Laredo St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:08:14 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Juvenile Complaint | Contact Made Mrodgers

11:28:54 Brook Rd Luling, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

11:32:17 Fm 2001 San Marcos, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:40:26 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez

11:42:04 900 Blk Track Rd, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Tadams

13:08:25 Harwood Rd Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

14:28:16 800 Blk Robin Ranch, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:32:01 100 Blk Fentress Star Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Referred To Another Agency Lhiles

15:22:47 24 Blk Paisano Ln Dale, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Mramirez

15:23:08 3700 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles

15:34:55 Fm 1322, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:36:02 500 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Lhiles

15:43:22 900 Blk Rolling Oaks Dr Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:53:59 3000 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Animal Attack | Closed Call Lhiles

16:01:11 700 Blk Fm 86, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles

16:06:10 Sh 130 Sb Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:09:07 900 Blk E Fannin St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:17:52 600 Blk E Huston St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles

16:17:56 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:27:03 100 Blk E Jones St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles

16:40:10 600 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles

16:45:04 2000 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles

16:56:15 3800 Blk Blk Fm 672, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:13:28 500 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles

17:14:40 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Made Secure Mrodgers

17:39:22 Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

17:57:19 Fm 713 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Mrodgers

17:57:47 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Sw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

18:01:06 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Sw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

18:02:42 Rylea Ct Kyle, Juvenile Complaint | Contact Made Mrodgers

18:03:18 98 Blk S Old Spanish Trail – N Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

18:17:44 100 Blk City View Cir Maxwell, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers Maxwell-Esd

18:19:09 10450 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Alarm Business | Closed Call Lhiles

19:07:13 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

19:37:02 20526 Blk Camino Real County, Disturbance-Domestic | Closed Call Zsikes

20:09:18 Unknown Address At This Time Dale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Lhiles

20:10:02 3600 Blk Washburn Rd Luling, Disturbance | Made Secure Lhiles

20:36:07 300 Blk Dale Ranch Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

20:40:12 1100 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Fraud | Closed Call Lhiles

20:47:31 Skyview Dr Martindale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Lhiles

21:12:02 17500 Blk Camino Real County, Child Custody Dispute | Contact Made Zsikes

21:23:17 7700 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

21:24:59 Sh 130 Sb Mustang Ridge, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

21:28:55 4000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

21:39:15 100 Blk Skyview Dr Martindale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Zsikes

21:42:33 300 Blk Dale Ranch Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

22:35:32 9300 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Assault | Closed Call Zsikes

22:49:50 Packard Dr Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Made Secure Lhiles Dale-Vfd

Nov. 9

00:04:39 9300 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Runaway | Closed Call Zsikes

00:28:50 San Marcos Hwy, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

00:30:36 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

04:31:34 Fm 86, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

05:02:41 Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

05:16:24 Sh 130 Nb, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

05:24:43 100 Blk Oak St Maxwell, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Zsikes

06:23:12 Acorn Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

06:38:26 Hwy 142, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

07:18:39 Fm 2720 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:22:35 Hwy 183 N Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

08:16:32 100 Blk Vaquero Ln Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez

08:40:10 Witter Rd Lockhart, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:43:08 9000 Blk Blk Fm 1854, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:47:54 1100 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

09:01:15 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

09:15:51 8000 Blk Blk Fm 713, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:34:17 3800 Blk Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mramirez

09:49:59 300 Blk Holly Ave Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Tjones

10:27:22 Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:28:37 2000 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:33:57 1700 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:04:47 Hwy 183 Nb Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

11:16:57 400 Blk Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Animal In Trap | Made Secure Mramirez

11:40:15 1000 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Theft | Contact Made Lhiles

11:43:07 7300 Blk E Fm 20 Dale, Burglary Residential | Closed Call Lhiles

13:04:38 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Recovered Missing | Supplement Mrodgers

13:13:00 Camino Real Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez

13:41:10 Hwy 183 S Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:48:11 1700 Blk Sarah Dewitt Dr Gonzales, Transport Prisoner | Closed Call Mramirez

13:48:52 100 Blk Little Lane – Se Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

13:54:35 Fm 1322 Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mramirez

13:55:52 5800 Blk Camino Real Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Maxwell-Esd

14:15:54 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez

14:35:21 800 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Ems Call | Report Taken Mrodgers

14:39:57 12 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Civil Process | No Contact Mramirez

14:46:35 Rancho Linda Dr Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:06:41 100 Blk Shadow Ln Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:08:57 1600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale-Vfd

15:49:13 11385 Blk Fm 20 East, Criminal Mischief | No Report Mrodgers

16:11:58 900 Blk Track Rd Dale, Terroristic Threats | Criminal Trespass Warrant Issued Mrodgers

16:22:57 900 Blk Track Rd Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:44:04 100 Blk County View Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | No Contact Mrodgers

16:48:11 Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:59:18 Hwy 183 S Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:01:00 Hwy 183 Nb, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:21:11 100 Blk Little Lane – Sw Se17:29:01 200 Blk Sandhill Dr Lockhart, Fraud | No Report Lbarrios

17:47:45 San Marcos Hwy, Motor Vehicle Crash | No Contact Mrodgers

18:44:50 5500 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

19:02:17 San Marcos Hwy, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Zsikes

19:36:16 Hwy 183 S Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

19:39:49 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

23:11:41 Fm 1854 San Marcos, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

Nov. 10

00:25:26 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

00:26:35 Id # Vehicle Emer Call, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

01:00:33 200 Blk Wonder World – N Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

05:24:35 17050 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Public Assist | No Report Zsikes

05:35:33 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

05:37:22 Fm 1966, Animal Carcass | Closed Call Zsikes

05:40:20 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

07:12:30 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Skenney

08:08:56 1600 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios

08:16:46 6600 Blk Hwy 183 S, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Mid-Co-Esd

08:19:09 300 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:31:10 9000 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Ycano

09:42:13 2200 Blk Petty Town Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano

09:48:30 Fm 1854 Dale, Suspicious Activity | No Report Lbarrios

10:19:05 12 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

11:15:55 1854, Vehicle Pursuit | Report Taken Ycano

11:40:47 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios

11:45:56 5500 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Request Supervisor | No Report Ycano

11:57:43 Lively Stone Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

12:14:59 1900 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Theft Prior | Closed Call Ycano

12:33:54 200 Blk Sandhill Dr Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

13:02:47 2900 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:04:51 20035 Blk Camino Real County, Alarm Business | No Report Ycano

14:51:04 Hwy 183 N Buda, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

15:34:49 10608 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano

16:20:39 100 Blk Niederwald Dr Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano

16:55:30 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:10:48 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:12:12 Hwy 142 Maxwell, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Ycano

17:35:30 Us 183 Nb Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano

17:41:41 3300 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Ycano Dale-Vfd

17:46:43 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:11:53 7900 Blk Hwy 183 S, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:34:11 Fm 20 East Red Rock, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

18:36:57 1300 Blk Sand Hills Rd Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:42:25 Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:45:16 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector Nlockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:57:44 5000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Aross

19:40:57 Fm 1322, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Aross

21:06:47 Fm 713, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

21:19:09 600 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Tx Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

21:36:23 1500 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

21:37:12 8800 Blk Fm 1854 Mustang Ridge, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

22:45:33 200 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross

22:50:13 200 Blk Hay Patch Trl Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

22:56:01 16885 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Burglary Commercial | Closed Call Zsikes

Nov. 11

00:13:19 Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

00:33:18 200 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Assault | Closed Call Zsikes

00:45:57 Amanecer Dr Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

01:22:01 Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

02:29:29 10967 Blk Camino Real, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

03:56:12 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Aross

04:37:44 200 Blk Big Skye Rd Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Aross

08:26:40 300 Blk 6th St San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano

08:32:08 500 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:33:49 4700 Blk Taylorsville Rd Red Rock, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Ycano

08:39:59 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:31:40 3500 Blk Silvermine Rd Luling, Animal Other | Closed Call Ycano

10:15:08 92 Blk Skylark Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:16:08 92 Blk Skylark Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano Martindale- Esd

10:31:19 Lytton Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:36:50 Ih-10 Wb Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Ycano

12:02:09 29 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Ycano

12:15:54 600 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Ycano

13:27:10 St Johns Rd Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

13:27:22 80 Blk Fourth St Maxwell, Civil Matter | No Report Ycano

13:33:46 500 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

13:47:11 Fm 1854 Dale, Tx Abandoned Vehicle | No Report Lbarrios

13:56:07 700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:04:23 1200 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Child Custody Dispute | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:08:34 1200 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Ycano

14:17:19 800 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:39:29 Fm 2001, Livestock At Large | Unable To Secure Lbarrios

15:20:49 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Ycano

15:26:09 50 Blk Squirrel Run San Marcos, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:27:34 1200 Blk River Grove Road – N Sector Fentress, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Ycano

15:35:05 200 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:36:43 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

15:38:25 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano

15:40:50 A000 Blk Sector N – Tmobile Usa Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano

15:49:01 200 Blk South Ln – S Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano

16:46:28 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:00:22 400 Blk Greenhouse Rd Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano Martindale- Esd

17:23:09 Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

17:38:08 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano

17:44:43 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:51:18 1200 Blk River Grove Road – N Sector Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano

17:51:33 6900 Blk Fm 20 East Dale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale-Vfd

17:55:50 3200 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Ycano

20:09:59 400 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Contact Made Lhiles

21:11:28 Hay Patch Trl Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross

21:30:16 2500 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unfounded Lhiles

21:31:41 2000 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

21:42:48 100 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

22:15:35 7900 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Luling, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

22:31:02 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector N Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

22:34:31 100 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

22:36:15 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector N Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closedcall Lhiles

22:44:07 3000 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

23:02:41 10700 Blk Hwy 183 N Mustang Ridge, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11

23:39:17 1400 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Fight In Progress | Closed Call Aross

23:40:36 Casen St Dale, Noise Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles

Nov. 12

03:10:38 1000 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

03:33:47 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – Ne Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

04:04:49 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

07:48:08 Hwy 183 S Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:49:05 100 Blk Little Lane – Se Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:18:38 20035 Blk Camino Real County, Alarm Panic | No Report Lbarrios

08:49:50 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Theft | Report Taken Lbarrios

08:51:13 400 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

09:07:01 200 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Citation Ycano

09:29:21 Mule Creek Rd Luling, Suspicious Activity | No Report Ycano

09:37:51 1000 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:05:01 1500 Blk Sunflower Tr – Se Sector Luling,Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano

11:15:56 1400 Blk Austin Rd – N Sector Luling, Livestock At Large | Referred To Another Agency Ycano

11:15:57 Hwy 183 S , Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios

12:14:42 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Lost Property | No Report Ycano

12:20:03 700 Blk Longhollow Rd Dale, Disturbance | Unable To Locate Ycano

12:28:46 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

12:54:35 Hwy 183 N , Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

12:57:33 15395 Blk Fm 713 Rosanky, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Ycano

13:02:12 Fm 1296 Waelder, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:42:21 Hwy 183 S Luling, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano

14:46:01 100 Blk Little Lane – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano

15:43:56 1300 Blk N Colorado St Lockhart, Disturbance | No Report Ycano

16:07:52 Niederwald Strasse Kyle, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:15:08 2900 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Suicide | Report Taken Lbarrios

17:04:34 12700 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

17:07:30 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano

17:51:08 Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Ycano

17:55:18 2800 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Deadly Conduct | No Report Ycano

18:55:22 500 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

18:59:19 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

19:20:53 County Line Rd Dale, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

19:39:00 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Hit And Run | Closed Call Zsikes

19:41:18 Camino Real County, Hit And Run | Closed Call Aross

20:15:22 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

20:26:39 20045 Blk Camino Real County, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

21:14:51 2000 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes