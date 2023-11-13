Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter
Nov. 6
00:10:43 17500 Blk Camino Real Dale, Theft | Closed Call Avillegas
03:18:32 2000 Blk Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas
07:06:06 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios
07:06:24 Fm 1854 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios
07:08:52 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
07:37:04 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios
07:55:18 600 Blk W Austin St Luling, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
08:24:13 400 Blk Reed Creek Dr Harwood, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios
08:25:46 200 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Citation Issued Lbarrios
08:38:57 10000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
09:01:09 900 Blk Elm Creek Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | No Report Tadams
09:19:55 1500 Blk River Park Rd Luling, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Lbarrios
09:30:11 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Tadams
09:42:27 400 Blk Fm 2984 Luling, Discharge Firearms | No Report Tadams
09:49:43 700 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Alarm Residence | False Alarm Tadams
09:54:09 Fm 20 East, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Tadams
09:57:55 3100 Blk S Austin Ave Georgetown, Juvenile Transport | No Report Tadams
09:58:33 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Sexual Abuse Of Child | Report Taken Lbarrios
10:01:06 100 Blk Old Boot Ln Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios
10:29:17 Lytton Ln Dale, Flag Down | Closed Call Lbarrios
11:41:58 3400 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Theft | Follow Up Lbarrios
11:46:56 8000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano
12:04:49 16985 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Flag Down | Closed Call Lbarrios
12:30:07 Lytton Ln Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano
12:33:09 3900 Blk Political Rd Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | No Report Ycano
12:33:38 Hwy 142, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios
12:39:04 1400 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios
13:28:52 Woodlawn St Lockhart, Recovered Missing | Supplemental Report Ycano
13:57:12 200 Blk Bufkin Ln Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:22:27 6200 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Burglary Residential | Closed Call Ycano
14:27:23 2300 Blk Fm 20 East Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale-Vfd
14:32:24 200 Blk Pikes Peak Bend Dale, Assault | No Contact Ycano
14:38:04 1900 Blk Hwy 183 S, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
15:02:14 900 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano
15:12:35 Camino Real County, Animal Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Ycano
15:20:06 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios Maxwell-Esd
15:28:33 8000 Blk Fm 713, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios
15:35:15 7400 Blk Camino Real Maxwell, Disturbance-Domestic | No Report Ycano
15:38:23 3400 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios
15:51:55 9700 Blk Hwy 142, Neighbor Dispute | No Report Ycano
16:38:54 8300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios
17:33:24 7200 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios
18:47:03 400 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11
19:48:47 5000 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Theft | Closed Call Ycano
19:55:58 E Lone Star Dr Kyle, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
20:16:43 1200 Blk Reed Dr, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano
22:14:03 400 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Ycano
22:30:48 100 Blk Osprey Dr Dale, Threats | Closed Call Zsikes
23:37:51 Oriole Loop Rosanky, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
Nov. 7
00:01:20 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes
00:10:46 2600 Blk Fm 713, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes
02:01:26 100 Blk Osprey Dr Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes
02:46:04 Fm 1854 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes
06:38:05 4000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Zsikes
07:05:29 6400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Citation Lbarrios
08:37:09 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | No Report Lbarrios
09:12:13 San Marcos Hwy, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios
09:41:57 200 Blk Welty Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale-Vfd
10:07:06 100 Blk Everett Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
10:27:54 8900 Blk Fm 86 Lockhart, Animal At Large | No Contact Lbarrios
11:05:43 Sandy Creek Rd Dale, Debris In Roadway | No Report Lbarrios
11:15:23 100 Blk Pleasant Valley Ln Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11
12:06:11 200 Blk Gonzales St Martindale, Fire-Vehicle | Closed Call Lbarrios
12:18:08 300 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
12:46:49 400 Blk Reed Creek Dr Harwood, Civil Process | No Report Ycano
13:00:15 12 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano
13:16:00 5700 Blk S Hwy 183, Suspicious Activity | No Report Ycano
13:16:16 1300 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
13:23:39 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:00:23 8000 Blk Colton Bluff Springs Rd – Sw Se Austin, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:01:59 4200 Blk Barth Rd, Disturbance | No Report Ycano
14:26:29 15201 Blk Fm 713, Fire Alarm | Closed Call Ycano
15:32:28 2200 Blk Fm 2984, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
15:43:39 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Ycano
15:57:30 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Lbarrios
16:18:47 300 Blk Dale Ranch Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano
17:08:12 3100 Blk Old Kelley Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano
17:46:50 100 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Terroristic Threats | Closed Call Lbarrios
18:17:46 8500 Blk Huebner Rd San Antonio, Juvenile Transport | Closed Call Lbarrios
20:03:26 Fm 20 East1 Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes
20:04:25 200 Blk Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Ycano
21:21:50 100 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Ycano
22:12:58 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes
Nov. 8
00:31:01 1300 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes
00:52:34 100 Blk Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes
03:42:30 1700 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes
04:30:53 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb Wireless-Guadalupe C, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes
07:10:07 6900 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
07:29:18 9600 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:18:13 Fm 86 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:33:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:38:15 100 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:58:54 400 Blk Church St Maxwell, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez
09:33:46 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:05:56 100 Blk Kellogg Ct Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:40:10 1500 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:46:21 300 Blk Laredo St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:08:14 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Juvenile Complaint | Contact Made Mrodgers
11:28:54 Brook Rd Luling, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez
11:32:17 Fm 2001 San Marcos, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:40:26 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez
11:42:04 900 Blk Track Rd, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Tadams
13:08:25 Harwood Rd Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles
14:28:16 800 Blk Robin Ranch, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:32:01 100 Blk Fentress Star Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Referred To Another Agency Lhiles
15:22:47 24 Blk Paisano Ln Dale, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Mramirez
15:23:08 3700 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles
15:34:55 Fm 1322, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:36:02 500 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Lhiles
15:43:22 900 Blk Rolling Oaks Dr Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:53:59 3000 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Animal Attack | Closed Call Lhiles
16:01:11 700 Blk Fm 86, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles
16:06:10 Sh 130 Sb Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers
16:09:07 900 Blk E Fannin St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
16:17:52 600 Blk E Huston St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles
16:17:56 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Mrodgers
16:27:03 100 Blk E Jones St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles
16:40:10 600 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles
16:45:04 2000 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles
16:56:15 3800 Blk Blk Fm 672, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers
17:13:28 500 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles
17:14:40 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Made Secure Mrodgers
17:39:22 Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles
17:57:19 Fm 713 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Mrodgers
17:57:47 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Sw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
18:01:06 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Sw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
18:02:42 Rylea Ct Kyle, Juvenile Complaint | Contact Made Mrodgers
18:03:18 98 Blk S Old Spanish Trail – N Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
18:17:44 100 Blk City View Cir Maxwell, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers Maxwell-Esd
18:19:09 10450 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Alarm Business | Closed Call Lhiles
19:07:13 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes
19:37:02 20526 Blk Camino Real County, Disturbance-Domestic | Closed Call Zsikes
20:09:18 Unknown Address At This Time Dale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Lhiles
20:10:02 3600 Blk Washburn Rd Luling, Disturbance | Made Secure Lhiles
20:36:07 300 Blk Dale Ranch Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes
20:40:12 1100 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Fraud | Closed Call Lhiles
20:47:31 Skyview Dr Martindale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Lhiles
21:12:02 17500 Blk Camino Real County, Child Custody Dispute | Contact Made Zsikes
21:23:17 7700 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles
21:24:59 Sh 130 Sb Mustang Ridge, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11
21:28:55 4000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles
21:39:15 100 Blk Skyview Dr Martindale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Zsikes
21:42:33 300 Blk Dale Ranch Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles
22:35:32 9300 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Assault | Closed Call Zsikes
22:49:50 Packard Dr Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Made Secure Lhiles Dale-Vfd
Nov. 9
00:04:39 9300 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Runaway | Closed Call Zsikes
00:28:50 San Marcos Hwy, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes
00:30:36 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes
04:31:34 Fm 86, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes
05:02:41 Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes
05:16:24 Sh 130 Nb, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes
05:24:43 100 Blk Oak St Maxwell, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Zsikes
06:23:12 Acorn Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes
06:38:26 Hwy 142, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes
07:18:39 Fm 2720 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers
07:22:35 Hwy 183 N Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers
08:16:32 100 Blk Vaquero Ln Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez
08:40:10 Witter Rd Lockhart, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:43:08 9000 Blk Blk Fm 1854, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:47:54 1100 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez
09:01:15 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams
09:15:51 8000 Blk Blk Fm 713, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
09:34:17 3800 Blk Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mramirez
09:49:59 300 Blk Holly Ave Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Tjones
10:27:22 Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:28:37 2000 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:33:57 1700 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:04:47 Hwy 183 Nb Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mramirez
11:16:57 400 Blk Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Animal In Trap | Made Secure Mramirez
11:40:15 1000 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Theft | Contact Made Lhiles
11:43:07 7300 Blk E Fm 20 Dale, Burglary Residential | Closed Call Lhiles
13:04:38 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Recovered Missing | Supplement Mrodgers
13:13:00 Camino Real Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez
13:41:10 Hwy 183 S Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
13:48:11 1700 Blk Sarah Dewitt Dr Gonzales, Transport Prisoner | Closed Call Mramirez
13:48:52 100 Blk Little Lane – Se Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez
13:54:35 Fm 1322 Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mramirez
13:55:52 5800 Blk Camino Real Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Maxwell-Esd
14:15:54 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez
14:35:21 800 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Ems Call | Report Taken Mrodgers
14:39:57 12 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Civil Process | No Contact Mramirez
14:46:35 Rancho Linda Dr Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:06:41 100 Blk Shadow Ln Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:08:57 1600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale-Vfd
15:49:13 11385 Blk Fm 20 East, Criminal Mischief | No Report Mrodgers
16:11:58 900 Blk Track Rd Dale, Terroristic Threats | Criminal Trespass Warrant Issued Mrodgers
16:22:57 900 Blk Track Rd Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
16:44:04 100 Blk County View Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | No Contact Mrodgers
16:48:11 Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
16:59:18 Hwy 183 S Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
17:01:00 Hwy 183 Nb, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
17:01:00 Hwy 183 Nb, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
17:47:45 San Marcos Hwy, Motor Vehicle Crash | No Contact Mrodgers
18:44:50 5500 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes
19:02:17 San Marcos Hwy, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Zsikes
19:36:16 Hwy 183 S Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
19:39:49 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios
23:11:41 Fm 1854 San Marcos, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes
Nov. 10
00:25:26 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes 8224
00:26:35 Id # Vehicle Emer Call, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
01:00:33 200 Blk Wonder World – N Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
05:24:35 17050 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Public Assist | No Report Zsikes
05:35:33 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes
05:37:22 Fm 1966, Animal Carcass | Closed Call Zsikes
05:40:20 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
07:12:30 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Skenney
08:08:56 1600 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios
08:16:46 6600 Blk Hwy 183 S, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Mid-Co-Esd
08:19:09 300 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
09:31:10 9000 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Ycano
09:42:13 2200 Blk Petty Town Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano
09:48:30 Fm 1854 Dale, Suspicious Activity | No Report Lbarrios
10:19:05 12 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios
11:15:55 1854, Vehicle Pursuit | Report Taken Ycano
11:40:47 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios
11:45:56 5500 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Request Supervisor | No Report Ycano
11:57:43 Lively Stone Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
12:14:59 1900 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Theft Prior | Closed Call Ycano
12:33:54 200 Blk Sandhill Dr Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
13:02:47 2900 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lbarrios
13:04:51 20035 Blk Camino Real County, Alarm Business | No Report Ycano
14:51:04 Hwy 183 N Buda, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
15:34:49 10608 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano
16:20:39 100 Blk Niederwald Dr Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano
16:55:30 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios
17:10:48 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
17:12:12 Hwy 142 Maxwell, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Ycano
17:35:30 Us 183 Nb Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Ycano
17:41:41 3300 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Ycano Dale-Vfd
17:46:43 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios
18:11:53 7900 Blk Hwy 183 S, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios
18:34:11 Fm 20 East Red Rock, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
18:36:57 1300 Blk Sand Hills Rd Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
18:42:25 Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios
18:45:16 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector Nlockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
18:57:44 5000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Aross
19:40:57 Fm 1322, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Aross
21:06:47 Fm 713, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes
21:19:09 600 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Tx Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes
21:36:23 1500 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11
21:37:12 8800 Blk Fm 1854 Mustang Ridge, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes
22:45:33 200 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross
22:50:13 200 Blk Hay Patch Trl Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes
22:56:01 16885 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Burglary Commercial | Closed Call Zsikes
Nov. 11
00:13:19 Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross
00:33:18 200 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Assault | Closed Call Zsikes
00:45:57 Amanecer Dr Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross
01:22:01 Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes
02:29:29 10967 Blk Camino Real, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross
03:56:12 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Aross
04:37:44 200 Blk Big Skye Rd Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Aross
08:26:40 300 Blk 6th St San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano
08:32:08 500 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lbarrios
08:33:49 4700 Blk Taylorsville Rd Red Rock, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Ycano
08:39:59 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
09:31:40 3500 Blk Silvermine Rd Luling, Animal Other | Closed Call Ycano
10:15:08 92 Blk Skylark Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
10:16:08 92 Blk Skylark Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano Martindale- Esd
10:31:19 Lytton Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios
11:36:50 Ih-10 Wb Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Ycano
12:02:09 29 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Ycano
12:15:54 600 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Ycano
13:27:10 St Johns Rd Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios
13:27:22 80 Blk Fourth St Maxwell, Civil Matter | No Report Ycano
13:33:46 500 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
13:47:11 Fm 1854 Dale, Tx Abandoned Vehicle | No Report Lbarrios
13:56:07 700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:04:23 1200 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Child Custody Dispute | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:08:34 1200 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Ycano
14:17:19 800 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:39:29 Fm 2001, Livestock At Large | Unable To Secure Lbarrios
15:20:49 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Ycano
15:26:09 50 Blk Squirrel Run San Marcos, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
15:27:34 1200 Blk River Grove Road – N Sector Fentress, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Ycano
15:35:05 200 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lbarrios
15:36:43 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
15:38:25 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano
15:40:50 A000 Blk Sector N – Tmobile Usa Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano
15:49:01 200 Blk South Ln – S Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano
16:46:28 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
17:00:22 400 Blk Greenhouse Rd Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano Martindale- Esd
17:23:09 Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
17:38:08 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano
17:44:43 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lbarrios
17:51:18 1200 Blk River Grove Road – N Sector Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano
17:51:33 6900 Blk Fm 20 East Dale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale-Vfd
17:55:50 3200 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Ycano
20:09:59 400 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Contact Made Lhiles
21:11:28 Hay Patch Trl Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross
21:30:16 2500 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unfounded Lhiles
21:31:41 2000 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross
21:42:48 100 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles
22:15:35 7900 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Luling, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross
22:31:02 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector N Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
22:34:31 100 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross
22:36:15 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector N Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closedcall Lhiles
22:44:07 3000 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross
23:02:41 10700 Blk Hwy 183 N Mustang Ridge, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11
23:39:17 1400 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Fight In Progress | Closed Call Aross
23:40:36 Casen St Dale, Noise Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles
Nov. 12
03:10:38 1000 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross
03:33:47 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – Ne Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross
04:04:49 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross
07:48:08 Hwy 183 S Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
07:49:05 100 Blk Little Lane – Se Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
08:18:38 20035 Blk Camino Real County, Alarm Panic | No Report Lbarrios
08:49:50 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Theft | Report Taken Lbarrios
08:51:13 400 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
09:07:01 200 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Citation Ycano
09:29:21 Mule Creek Rd Luling, Suspicious Activity | No Report Ycano
09:37:51 1000 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lbarrios
11:05:01 1500 Blk Sunflower Tr – Se Sector Luling,Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano
11:15:56 1400 Blk Austin Rd – N Sector Luling, Livestock At Large | Referred To Another Agency Ycano
11:15:57 Hwy 183 S , Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios
12:14:42 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Lost Property | No Report Ycano
12:20:03 700 Blk Longhollow Rd Dale, Disturbance | Unable To Locate Ycano
12:28:46 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
12:54:35 Hwy 183 N , Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
12:57:33 15395 Blk Fm 713 Rosanky, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Ycano
13:02:12 Fm 1296 Waelder, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:42:21 Hwy 183 S Luling, Livestock At Large | No Report Ycano
14:46:01 100 Blk Little Lane – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano
15:43:56 1300 Blk N Colorado St Lockhart, Disturbance | No Report Ycano
16:07:52 Niederwald Strasse Kyle, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios
16:15:08 2900 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Suicide | Report Taken Lbarrios
17:04:34 12700 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
17:07:30 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Ycano
17:51:08 Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Ycano
17:55:18 2800 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Deadly Conduct | No Report Ycano
18:55:22 500 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes
18:59:19 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross
19:20:53 County Line Rd Dale, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes
19:39:00 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Hit And Run | Closed Call Zsikes
19:41:18 Camino Real County, Hit And Run | Closed Call Aross
20:15:22 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes
20:26:39 20045 Blk Camino Real County, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes
21:14:51 2000 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes