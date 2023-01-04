Post Register

Roland receives jersey as parting gift

After 32 years of service as Precinct 4 Commissioner for Caldwell County, Joe Roland took the dais for the last time before his official retirement on Tuesday prior to a swearing-in ceremony for new and re-elected officials. Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden presented Roland with a personalized Dallas Cowboys jersey bearing the number 32 for the occasion. “At every court meeting, win or lose, Commissioner Roland can be seen wearing one of his Cowboys jerseys, so we wanted to give him this one to show our appreciation for his service.” Photo by Miles Smith

