Local Entertainment Calendar

*Load Off Fanny’s is holding a Caldwell County Women’s Drive all week seeking clothing, toiletries, blankets, and for children new and gently used items.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Soccer: Del Rio at LHS Boys, 2 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High School

Basketball: Bastrop at LJHS Boys, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Lilly Milford, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Last Chance Tavern

Karaoke, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Tomfoolery and the Saloonatics, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

First Friday with Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band, 8-11:05 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Basketball: LHS Boys at Liberty Hill, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Basketball: Liberty Hill at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: Brackenridge at LHS Boys, noon

Old Pal

Emily Herring & The Family Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Michael Stewart Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 3-5 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High School

Basketball: Boys ‘A’ Tournament at Wimberley, TBD

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 3-6 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Lockhart High School

Basketball: LHS Boys at LASA, 6:30

Basketball: LHS Girls at Lehman, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Boys at LASA, 5 and 6:45 p.m.

Soccer: Pflugerville Connally at LHS Girls, 7 p.m.

