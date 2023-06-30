Independence Day celebrated throughout Caldwell County Share:







Lockhart will again host its Independent Day Fireworks Extravaganza, this year set for Monday, July 3.

Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be music, food, booths, skydivers, fireworks and fun for the entire family.

Skydive Spaceland of San Marcos will perform at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Free entry, limited parking.

VFW fireworks show

VFW Post 8927 of Lockhart will put on a Fourth of July fireworks show on Highway 183 just South of town. It is free to everyone.

Many viewers park on SH 183 to watch the show. Some can see the fireworks from their homes.

VFW Post 8927 Post is asking for donations for the fireworks. The donations can be delivered to the VFW building on 183S after 2 p.m. on most days or call 512-995-1400 and a VFW veteran will come to you for your donation.

Martindale set for annual 4th of July Parade

Everyone is invited to see what is self-proclaimed the best and biggest little 4th of July Parade in Texas, set for Martindale on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The parade route will have it starting at the corner of NW River Road and Lockhart Street, traveling down Main Street to FM 1979. It will head down Gonzales, turn onto Crockett, back to Lockhart Street, onto Bowie Street, onto Gonzales Street, and finally onto Main Street back to NW River Road.

For more information visit the City of Martindale’s website at martindale.texas.gov., or call City Hall at 512-357-2639. For booth inquiries, call Sonja Villalobos at 512- 667-5942.

For parade entries, call Martindale Mayor Katherine Glaze at 512-557-7883.

There will be free parking in the vacant lot next to the Post Office and at Allen Bates Park.

Also, the Martindale River Appreciation will be held Aug. 18-19 with entertainment on both Friday and Saturday.

The Aug. 18 lineups will have the Ditch Crickets playing at 6 p.m., followed by Electric Gold at 8 p.m.

On Aug. 19, the River Blessing will at 10:30 a.m., followed by Centra Texas Dazantes at 11 a.m., the River Stewardship awards at noon, and JE’ Texas at 1 p.m.

All events are free and will be at 415 Main Street in Martindale.

McMahan to hold Independence Day celebration Saturday

The McMahan Independence Day Parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the McMahan Community Center. Anyone interested in participating can line up at the Community Center starting at 4 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m. after the parade in the field behind Whizzerville Hall, the McMahan Volunteer Fire Dept will be selling hamburgers and hotdogs while the McMahan Community Center will be selling soft drinks.

At sundown, the McMahan Fireworks Spectacular is presented by Whizzerville Hall.

For information or questions about the parade, call Allen Reed 512-657-9920.

Dale set for three days of celebration

The Dale Community Center will host three days of activities in celebration of Independence Day, July 4.

On Friday, June 30, the keen Country Band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be a $5 entry fee.

On Saturday, July 1, there will be a Kids Fun Fest from 3-7 p.m. with water play, a dunking booth, and face-painting.

And finally, on Tuesday, July 4, there will be a parade beginning at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

The Dale Community Center is located at 100 Civic Dr. in Dale.