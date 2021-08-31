Elias E. Alvarez Share:







Elias E. Alvarez, 63, beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on August 16, 2021. He entered this world on December 13, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas, born to Arturo and Josephina Alvarez.Elias was preceded in death by his parents Arturo and Josephina Alvarez and a sister Aurora Alvarez.He is survived by his son David Aaron Alvarez; daughter Gabrielle Trinidad Alvarez; daughter Amber Elaine Alvarez; brother Frank Alvarez; brother Albert Alvarez; brother Arturo Alvarez, Jr.; brother Ramon Hernandez; sister Severa J. Hernandez; sister Consuelo Villanueva; sister Yolanda Alvarez; 8 Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Mr. Alvarez was a God fearing man with a great heart. He dedicated his life to law enforcement, serving the majority of his career in under cover narcotics working with Hays county, Travis County, and Live Oak County. Visitation for Mr. Alvarez will be from 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Templo Rios de Agua Viva with funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Lockhart City Cemetery.