Mary Elizabeth Head

January 10, 1953 – August 22, 2021

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, Mary Elizabeth “Lizzy” Head passed away at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas at the age of 68, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born and raised in Dale, Texas to Evelyn Lucille Thompson Head and Edward Head, who proceed her in death, along with her two sisters, Brenda Joyce Head and Anna Marie Head, and three brothers, Dennis Ray, Danny, and Ruben Head.

Lizzy attended the Texas School for the Deaf in her early years. Lizzy had no children, but she helped raise her nieces, nephews, cousins and kinfolk’s kids.

She is survived by her nieces Kimberly D. Head, Freda Crayton, and Jennifer Crayton; nephew Freddie Lee Crayton, Jr.; brothers Glen Head, Bruce Head, Bobby Joe Head, Jesse Ray Head and William Head; and her sisters Olene McGowan and Lamona Ramirez. She also leaves behind cherished memories for her great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, God children, and many close family and friends.

Lizzy loved people, family, and friends. She enjoyed puzzle books and watching television, and most of all, she loved the holidays. She loved to collect things, and she loved to clean.

Lizzy lived a happy 68 years. She was truly loved, and she will be truly missed.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Interment will take place at the Dale Memorial Cemetery in Dale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

