Joe Charles Jennings Share:







September 29, 1954 – August 22, 2021

Joe Charles Jennings was born in Lockhart, Texas, on September 29, 1954, to Reckhard Jennings and Annie Lee Lampkin Jennings, both deceased. Joe attended Lockhart High School, where he played football and graduated in 1973. Joe was a very outgoing and friendly person who enjoyed life and all people. He loved to dance and was a friend to everyone. He served as the primary caregiver of his brother Henry Lee Jennings before his passing last year.



He was a faithful member of the St. James AME Online Church, where he was a great encourager and inspiration to the pastor. Additionally, he participated in and offered prayers during the church’s Conference Call Praise and Prayer Service.



Joe leaves to mourn his siblings Gladys J. Franklin, sister, and Lex Jennings, brother, both of Lockhart, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins and other relatives. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Roy Dean Jennings and Henry Lee Jennings, and sister Dorothy Jennings all of Lockhart.



The family would like to thank all of Joe’s wonderful neighbors in New Braunfels who helped to take care of him; the doctors, nurses, and staff of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels; and the nurses, counselor, and staff of Hope Hospice in New Braunfels.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Services will be on Friday, September 3 at 2 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, followed by interment at the Atlanta Cemetery in Luling, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.