Delia Mendoza Share:







May 30, 1958 – August 21, 2021

Delia G. Mendoza, 63, of San Marcos, Texas, died on Saturday, August 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Feel free to write a letter or a note for

Delia Mendoza, 63, of San Marcos, Texas—a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, tia, prima, and friend—entered eternal life on Saturday, August 21, 2021, to rest with her beloved sister, Guadalupe Loya.

Lovingly known as Mama Dale, which began by her lovely niece Lauren Gallegos, Mama Dale loved God with all her heart, and people would feel that love from her whenever they were around her. She was always quick to offer encouragement as well as a quick correction if needed. She loved pineapple upside down cake and singing at her church.

Left to cherish Mama Dale’s memory is her husband Louis Mendoza; her daughter Maryann and husband Chris Urrutia; her stepdaughter Cindy; grandchildren Maliya, Stephanie, and Jaylee; and her great grandchildren. She is also survived by her parents Pablo and Maria Gallegos; her brother Paul Gallegos and wife Maggie; three generations of nieces and nephews; many cousins; and friends who she enjoyed talking to on a daily basis. She will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Feel free to write a letter or a note for Mama Dale that will be included in her cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family to help with medical expenses and other financial assistance. Donations accepted at cash app: $cmurrutia2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.