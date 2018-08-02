Alice G. Leos Share:









Alice G. Leos went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2018 surrounded by her family at the age of 80. Mrs. Leos was born in Karnes City, Texas to Trinidad and Martin Gonzales.

Her family and Church were very important. She was a member of La Casa De Mi Padre Iglesia, Lockhart. Her home was the gathering place for her ever-growing family. She will be remembered as a loving mother and a good cook.

Mrs. Leos is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Cornelio Leos (3-2018); her siblings, Martin Gonzales, Jr. and Basilia Botello, and a grandson, Joshua Joseph Leos.

To cherish her memory are her children, Mary Garrison and husband Ray, Jesse Leos, Ruben Leos and wife Paulina, Bobby Leos and wife Dora, Richard Leos, Lupe McMullen and husband Alan, Ernest Leos and wife Kathy, Rachel Leos, Irene Leos, Sarah Ortiz and husband Tommy; her sisters, Linda Partida, Nattie Bosquez and Felipa Guerra; 28 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and numerous other family members.

Visitation was held on Friday, July 27, 2018 from 4-9 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. A funeral service was also McCurdy, beginning at 10 am on Saturday, July 28th. Mrs. Leos was laid to rest next to her beloved husband at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.

