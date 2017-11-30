Bessie Mae Nichols

Bessie Mae Lipscomb Nichols, 89 of Corpus Christi, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017. She was born on May 1, 1928, to the late Leonard and Beulah Lipscomb of Lockhart. She graduated in 1946 from Lockhart High School and was the Flag Carrier for the High School Band.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Nichols.

She is survived by her brother, James O. (Joan) Lipscomb, of Lockhart. She is also survived by her two children: daughter, Deborah R. Nichols, and son, Bobby Scott Nichols, both of Corpus Christi, and numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.

Bessie enjoyed working alongside her beloved husband of 60 years, Charlie at Nichols Southside Pharmacy. Bessie was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed gardening, painting and her Dallas Cowboys She had a strong Christian faith and gave her heart and life to Jesus Christ.

The family wishes to sincerely thank all the wonderful, doctors, nurses and staff at the hospitals. And with special thanks to the amazing staff at Angel Bright Hospice and the Garden Home Hospice of Corpus Christi.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harvest Foundation, Inc. (Youth based agency) 705 Vanduser St. Vanduser, Mo. 63784. (573)471-2900 www.harvestfoundation.com or the charity of your choice.

A celebration of Bess’ life may be forthcoming in the future.