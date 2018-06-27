Betty Shelton Germer Fellers Share:







Betty Shelton Germer Fellers, born the youngest of eight children, to Kirby “Tony” and Eula Shelton, on December 26, 1928 in Lockhart, passed away on June 22, 2018 at the age of 89.

She was married to Bill Germer, the father of her three children, Russell, Nancy and Glen. These children were her life. In later years, she met and married Melvin Fellers. They spent 25 years together, until his death in 1994. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, three sisters and a daughter in law, Barbara Germer.

She is survived by her children, son, Russell Germer of Katy; son, Glen Germer of Lockhart; daughter, Nancy Smith and her husband Scott of Pilot Point; three granddaughters, Kirby and Lindsay Smith and Traci Campbell and her husband Jason; and 4 great grandchildren. It is with great pride that she leaves her children as her living legacy.

At her request, her body will be cremated, and her ashes are to be buried next to her husband, Melvin, on their plot in the Lockhart City Cemetery.

There will be a Celebration of Betty’s Life on July 3, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home. Betty loved animals and it would be fitting if you wanted to make a memorial contribution in her memory, please consider your local animal shelter or Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, Tx,

