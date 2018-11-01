Cecilia Ozuna Vazquez Share:







Cecilia Ozuna Vazquez, age 105, of Houston, Texas passed away on Friday October 19, 2018. Cecilia was born February 1, 1913 in Lockhart, Texas.

Cecilia is survived by her sons Joe Vazquez Jr. and Frank O. Vazquez with wife Mary; daughter-in-laws Rose Vazquez and Ingrid Eckhardt; grandsons Joe Vazquez III with wife Patti and Frankie Vazquez with wife Susie; granddaughters Sara Vazquez, Yvette Vazquez and Dede Salinas; great grandchildren Nicole Vazquez, Joseph Vazquez, Andrew, and Lily Vazquez

Cecilia was preceded in death by grandson Martin Vazquez; daughter Virginia Vazquez; sons Tony Vazquez and Charles Vazquez; brother Abraham Ozuna.

Serving as pallbearers are Joe Jr., Frank, Joe III, Frankie, Chris and Bruno.

A visitation for Cecilia was held Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 10-11 a.m. at Crespo FH – Navigation, 2516 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. , 2516 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003. A committal service will to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, TX 77023.

