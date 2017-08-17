Connie Manning

Connie Lynn (Davis) Manning gained her wings on Aug. 10, 2017, in her home, surrounded by family and friends at the age of 60.

Connie was born in Freeport, Texas, on July 20, 1957 to Lloyd and Mary Jane Davis. She was raised in Lake Jackson until she met the love of her life, Eddie Manning.

They were Married 43 years and raised their girls in Clute, Texas.

She was a loving and dedicated wife, mom, aunt, nana and friend to all who knew her.

Connie loved the outdoors. Her favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, sewing and anything that involved being around family, friends and watching her grandkids activities.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mary Jane Davis, and her brother, Alfred “Scooter” Davis.

She is survived by her loving husband, Eddie Manning; daughters, Jennifer Roberts (Steve) and Wendy Singletary (Robert); five grandchildren: Leslie Jackson (Jo), Colten Roberts (Cheyenne), Stephen Tipp, and Reigan and Rylee Baranowski; and two great-grandchildren, Kaydence Jackson and Cooper Roberts, who are on their way; her brother, Patrick Davis (Laurie); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Visitation was held on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Stroud Funeral Home, with services following at 12:30 p.m.. Interment followed to Restwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve Roberts, Robert Singletary, Colten Roberts, Jo Jackson, Stephen Tipp and Patrick Davis. Honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters and nieces. Services were officiated by her cousins, Leslie Davis and Steve Woodall.