Dominic Pickard Carter, of Lockhart, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Dominic Carter entered this world on Aug. 28, 1981, in Austin, Texas. He was the eldest of two children born to Vanessa Pickard Carter and Donald Newcomb Carter.

Dominic is preceded by his grandfather, Timothy Pickard; and grandmothers, Helen Carter and Delores Pickard.

Dominic leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Vanessa Carter; his sister, Stephaine Carter; and his nephew, Myles Carter; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 10, 4- 7 p.m. at King-Tears Mortuary in Austin, Texas. Celebration service will be Saturday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at St. James MBC, Austin, with interment following at Hooks Cemetery in Lockhart.