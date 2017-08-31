Donald Butler

Donald F. Butler of Lockhart, Texas, was born on May 1, 1933 in Monaca, Pa., and went to meet his Heavenly Father on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra; daughter, Donna Butler; son, W. P. “Bill” Butler II, and his wife, Margaret; daughter, Patricia Smith, and her husband, Craig; his grandchildren: Scarlet Butler, W.P., III (“Tre



y”) Butler, Cordell Smith, Cheyenne Smith, and Colton Smith; his brother, Mervin “Bill” Butler, and his wife, Martha; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

Don served his country proudly for ten years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and in Africa, and was 100 percent service-connected permanently-disabled veteran. His love for his country continued throughout his life.

Don was a 32nd degree Mason and member of Ben Hur, a life-time member of the VFW 8927 of Lockhart and a member of the First Lockhart Baptist Church. So much of his life was dedicated to helping others by volunteering at the Lockhart Hospital Auxiliary, the American Red Cross, and with the Lockhart Police Department Victim Assistance Team since its inception in 1996. His deep love for his wife and family was only surpassed by his love of God. Don’s hearty laugh will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family extends their thanks and gratitude to Heart to Heart Hospice of San Marcos. Without their help and kindness, the last months would have been more stressful. Thank you, also, goes to all those who shared their time and prayers during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, Don had suggested any contributions be given to the Lockhart Police Department Victim Assistance Team.

Viewing and Visitation will be at Eeds Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, from 6 – 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at First Lockhart Baptist Church, 315 West Prairie Lea St., Lockhart, Texas, with Rev. Gary Rodgers officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Butler, Maggie Butler, Craig Smith, Trey Butler, Cordell Smith, and Scott Zant. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Gott, Colton Smith and Bill Tedford. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, at 1:45 p.m.

Services provided by Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas, 78644 (512) 398-2343.

