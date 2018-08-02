Douglas W. Mueller Share:









Douglas W. Mueller, 72, of Del Valle, Texas passed away on July 29, 2018. He was born to Alfred Carl and Selma Mueller on July 1, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas.

Douglas served in the USAF as a Sergeant and worked as a USPS Postal Clerk for 44 years. Douglas adored his wife and children but lived for his grandchildren aka GRANDLOVES. He was a born-again Christian.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Ellen Mueller; their children, Thea Suzanne Shumbera and husband, Wade and Douglas James Mueller; three grandchildren, Zachry, Mark and Jayme Shumbera; and two brothers, Carl Ray Mueller and Gary Lee Mueller.

Family will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am at Eeds Funeral Home on Thursday, August 2, 2018, with services following at 11 am. Interment will be held at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan. Serving as pallbearers will be Douglas James Mueller, Paul Labermeyer, Littlez Adcock, Jr., Shane Acord, Ernest Weiss and Carl Weiss.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart.

