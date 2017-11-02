Harold Surginer

Harold Arnold Surginer, 64, of Lockhart, died Oct. 16, 2017.

Harold was born on Jan. 1, 1953 in Corpus Christi to Garland and Vinia (Sides) Surginer.

He was united in marriage to Patsy on Aug. 12, 1972, in Lompoc, Calif.

Harold enjoyed being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Harold is survived by his wife, Patsy; four daughters: Michelle Surginer, of Bastrop, Nicole Surginer, of Lockhart, Melissa Surginer and Natalie Surginer, of Baytown, Texas; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel from 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.