Howard Charles Dugas Share:









Howard Charles Dugas passed away December 8, 2018 in Lockhart, Texas. Born October 19, 1925 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Alcee’ and Azelie Dugas.

He was ninety-three years old.

Howard was married to Betty Jo Romero of Lafayette, Louisiana in 1948, together they had ten children. He was a Veteran of World War-2 and The Korean conflict. He served in the U.S. Navy. Howard worked in the Garment Industry for twenty years in Los Angles, California and Lockhart, Texas. Which is how the Dugas’ came to Lockhart in 1959. He also co-owned with his wife Betty the Dairy Treat in Lockhart.

Howard is survived by his siblings Frank Dugas of Amory MS, Nell Giddings of Austin, TX., Donald Dugas and wife Vie of Hemet, CA.. Children, Michael Dugas and wife Cheryl of Olathe, KS., Anthony Dugas and wife Grace of Lockhart, TX., Elaine Dugas of Austin, TX., Steve Dugas of Lockhart, TX., Mary Baer of Huntington Beach, CA., Anita Roehrick and husband Jeff of Huntington Beach, CA., Andrew Dugas of Fort Worth, TX., Paul Dugas of Huntsville, TX. and Chris Dugas of Bastrop, TX., Eighteen Grandchildren and four Great grand children.

Howard was a man of great faith and experienced a life with Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was loved and respected and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 14, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. For more information and to sign the online guest register please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Howard-Charles-Dugas