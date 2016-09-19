Isidora Estrada

Isidora Natal Estrada, of Lockhart, passed away on Sept. 1, 2016, in Kyle, Texas, at the age of 86. She was born on April 4, 1930 in Reedville, Texas to Francisco and Florencia Natal.

On Nov. 26, 1962, she married Felix Garcia Estrada. Felix and Isidora were devoted members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Guadalupanos for many years.

Her hobbies were playing bingo, cooking for her family, and sewing and loved to sing and hear alabanzas.

Isidora was preceded in death by her daughter, Felicita Estrada; her husband, Felix; and her parents.

She is survived by her son Richard Estrada (Gloria), of Waco and daughter Mary Ann Estrada (Sammy), of Kyle; grandchildren: Jason Estrada, Leticia Nino, Phillip Hernandez, Jr., Marisol Gomez, and Adriana Gomez; and five great grandchildren.

A visitation was held at De Leon Funeral Home on Saturday Sept. 3 and Sunday Sept. 4, 2016 with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas. Honoring Isidora as pallbearers were Sammy Arocha, Jason Estrada, Rocky Nino, Albert Gonzales Jr., Joe Natal, and Gilbert Lucio.