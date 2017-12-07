Juana Alanis

Juana G. Alanis, 65, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on Dec. 4, 2017. She was born on June 5, 1952, in Vallehermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Isabel Guerrero Rosas and Manuela Rivas Prado.

She was a resident of Lockhart for more than 28 years.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, José L. Alanis; sons, José L. Alanis Jr. (Elizabeth), Jorge A. Alanis and Hugo Alanis, and daughter, Coral Alanis; grandchildren: Génesis C. Esquivel (Ángel Jr.), Josué S. Alanis, Jaziel J. Alanis, L. Daniel Alanis. She is also survived by her six brothers and one sister and numerous nephews and nieces.

Family will receive friends from noon – 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home, with services beginning at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644.