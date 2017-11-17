Juanita Michna

Juanita Barbara (Segel) Michna of Rosanky, Texas, died at the age of 82 on Nov. 10,

2017 at Lost Pines Nursing Home in Bastrop, Texas. She was born on May 30, 1935, in Rosanky, Texas to Andrew and Elizabeth (Wiest) Segel.

Juanita was baptized into the Catholic faith on June 2, 1935. She married Victor Michna on Jan. 14, 1961. They were blessed with three children. Juanita married Floyd Gee on June 17, 1998.

She was in death by her parents; her husbands, Victor Michna (1994), and Floyd Gee

(2017); sisters Virginia Day and husband, Everett, and Earnita Haley; and stepson Gary Gee.

She is survived by her daughters: Sophie Weinheimer and husband, Gary, of Rosanky, and Theresia Callens and husband, Micah, of Lanville,Texas; son, David Michna and wife, Elaine, of Dale, Texas; stepdaughter, Donna Bartek and husband, Dennis, of LaGrange, Texas; grandchildren: Magen Weinheimer, Calvin Weinheimer, Leanne Weinheimer, Michael Wendland, Logan Wendland and wife, Crystal, Wyatt Wendland, Nicholas Michna, Joshua Michna, Callie Gentry and husband, Josh, Call Callens and Christine Callens; great-granddaughter Whitley Wendland; step-grandchildren: Tami Cooper and husband, James, and Kandice Spoelstra and husband, Martin; and step-great-grandchildren: Kora Cooper, Kylie Cooper, Kennadi Cooper, Kohner Cooper, Kohl Cooper, Hunter Spoelstra and Brooke Spoelstra.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Calvin Weinheimer, Michael Wendland, Logan Wendland, Wyatt Wendland, Nicholas Michna and Joshua Michna. Honorary pallbearers are Call Callens and Josh Gentry.

Rosary will be recited on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in String Prairie, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in String Prairie, with interment following to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery of String Prairie.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home, 505 Old Austin Highway, Bastrop, Texas 78602