Keith Koehler

Keith Wayne Koehler, 72, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Keith was born on July 2, 1944, in Lockhart, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burnett and Mildred Koehler; sister, Trudy McEachern; nephew, Kevin Koehler; and grandson, Dusty Koehler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley Koehler, sons Bryan and wife Mechelle, Cory, Jason and wife Michelle; brother William and sister-in-law Jackie; sister-in-law Donna and husband Kole; grandchildren Kirk, Ashley and husband Troy, Katarina and husband Jeremy, Jake and Caleb; great-grandchildren Cora, Braxton, Bradley, and another great grandbaby on the way, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Keith enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother and boys. He also enjoyed watching his boys and grandsons play baseball and football as well as watching it on TV, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He spent his lifetime working and living in Caldwell County.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held on Friday, July 7, 2017, at the Fountains of Lockhart, located at 10450 S. Hwy 183. Visitation with the family begins at 5:30 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dell’s Children Hospital, Austin, Texas www.dellchildrens.net

