Ken and Peggy Hoffman

After 36 years of marriage, Ken Hoffman, 82, and Peggy (Wilson) Hoffman, 73, passed away together unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The Hoffmans were beloved parents, grandparents, friends, lifelong educators, and pillars in the Lockhart community.

They are survived by their five children: Melissa Messerly, of Lockhart, Kim Chapman and husband, Chris, of Lockhart, Dee Voigt and wife, Mandy, of Lockhart, Billy Hoffman, of Weimar, and Vicki Brorman, husband David, of Vega; and nine grandchildren: Kayla and Tara Chapman, Kelly and William “Aubrey” Voigt, Savannah Goodman and Dylan Messerly, and Paige, Dane and Slade Brorman.

Ken was also survived by his sister, Barbara Chapman. Peggy was also survived by her sister, Patty Williams and husband, Ralph; and cousin, Kay Hiscoe.

Both were survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Alice (Wallhoefer) Hoffman, and first wife Kay (Hofmann) Hoffman. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Estelle (Seeliger) Wilson.

Ken was born in Luling, grew up in Maxwell, and attended high school in Lockhart. He went to Texas Lutheran College where he played baseball, then continued playing in the minor leagues in Pensacola, Fla., for the Cincinnati Farm Team for two seasons. Ken then found his calling with teaching and coaching in Mason, Texas.

After returning to Lockhart, he held various positions with Lockhart Independent School District including history teacher and Assistant Superintendent. He received his Master’s degree from Southwest Texas University. After retiring in 1996, Ken stayed involved in the LISD sports community by volunteering at track meets and attending football, basketball, and baseball games. He was a history buff, loved airplanes, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf.

Peggy was born in Lockhart and graduated from Lockhart High School. She then received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Southwest Texas University. Peggy spent some time pursuing her hobby when she opened her own flower shop in Lockhart, Texas.

She was later called back to teaching, where she continued with various positions at LISD, which included principal of Plum Creek Elementary, until she retired in 2002. Peggy was tenacious and needed to stay involved in the community, so she jumped in where needed by serving as Assistant Principal at Lockhart High School, working as a school field trip coordinator at LCRA McKinney Roughs, and volunteering at school events such as R.I.F., a program that ensures every child receives a free book.

Between them, they had a combined 85 years of service to the school district. Although retired, both were very active in the Lockhart community.

The Hoffmans were judges for the district’s science fair every year, actively supported the Lockhart FFA organization, were regulars in the stands at LISD sporting events, and assisted at the community education department by helping with GED campus testing. Ken and Peggy were deeply rooted in their faith and their love for God, and were active members of Lockhart Methodist Church.

The family held visitation Monday from 5 – 7 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home, located at 105 E. Pecan St in Lockhart. Funeral services took place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, located at 313 W. San Antonio Street in Lockhart.

The family requests memorial donations be made to The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD at 105 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Texas, 78644 or www.foundation4lisd.com.