Adrian Edward Rubio, 48, beloved Father, Grandfather, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on May 12, 2021. He entered this world on December 27, 1972 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Edward R. Rubio and Maria Victoria Rivas. He was preceded in death by is maternal grandparents, Victor and Matilde Rivas, paternal grandparents, Macario and Socorro Rubio, and cousin Max Richard Juarez. Adrian is survived by his mother Maria Victoria Rivas; father Edward R. Rubio; daughter Ashley Cruz; son Joseph Lozano; daughter Tianna Rubio Lozano; son Royce Adrian Rubio; daughter Arizel Rubio; grandson Elias Martinez; grandson Nyjah Cruz; sister LaMona Ramirez and husband, Pedro Ramirez; sister Dolly Tanguma and husband James Tanguma; brother Juan Robledo and wife Mena Robledo; uncle Jesus Garcia Rivas; aunt Yolanda Briones; uncle Robert Briones; godmother Salome Diaz, and numerous nieces and newphews. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mark Hernandez, Joey Mercado, Jacob Cuevas, Richard Lozano, James Tanguma, Vincent Branch, and Brandon Branch Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Lozano, Chris Navarro, Simon Lopez, Chris Champman, Pedro Ramirez, and Nick Juarez. Recitation of the rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.