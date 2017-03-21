Larry Walton passed from this earth into Heaven at St. David’s Hospital on March 21, 2017. Larry was born in Bay City, Texas on March 8, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents Elroy and Esther Walton.

Larry was married to Joyce Wofford on Nov. 28, 1963. They were married for 53 years.

From this union came three children: Jacqueline Marie Walton Jenkins, Dwayne Allen Walton and wife, Sheleo, and Robert Michael Walton and wife, Bridgette. Also, grandchildren: William, Jennifer, Shania, and Siera Walton, Julia and Joey Jenkins and wife, Laura, James and Justin Walton, Trey Welch and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Marie Johnson. He is also survived by his brother, Harry Lee Walton.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a 11 a.m. service at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas.