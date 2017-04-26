Lola L. Miller

Lola would like to let you know that her work here is done.

Her signature gift of joy showed through her constant laughter, smiling, socializing and joking around will never be forgotten. Family and friends were Lola’s passion and delight. She was a lucky woman who led a blessed existence from sunrise Oct. 27, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas to sunset April 18, 2017, in Seguin.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ella Miller-Johns and Jasper Wallace; and son, Kyle Wayne Williams.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Lopez; brother, Willie Miller; sons, Anthony Miller and Jerry Williams and daughter April Williams; and ex-husband, Jerry Williams; along with a multitude of nephews, nieces, grandchildren, cousins and friends.

Come celebrate her life and cherish the memories with us.

Viewing will be April 28, 2017, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St., in Seguin. A celebration of life, homegoing service will be April 29, 2017, at noon at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St.