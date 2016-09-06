Magnus Hugo Schaarschmidt

Magnus Hugo “Slick” Schaarschmidt, 88, of Lockhart, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 in Kyle, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Roxie Lankford Schaarschmidt and brothers, Carl Schaarschmidt and Marvin Schaarschmidt.

Hugo was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Creedmore, Texas. He attended school in Mendoza and Lytton Springs. During high school, Hugo played baseball and acquired the name “Slick” from Gus Homann because of his speed on the school ground and baseball diamond.

After graduation, he served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, receiving the Korean Service Metal, the Bronze Service Star and the United Nations Service Metal.

Upon his return to Caldwell County, Hugo resided with his parents on Max Ohlendorf’s farm and trained to be a welder on the G.I. Bill. He went to work for Buford Roberts Welding and was employed there for 10 years. Hugo’s father, Max, was a longtime employee of the Ohlendorf’s and Hugo worked part time on the farm, eventually becoming an integral part of the farming and ranching operation until his death.

In 2009, M.O. Farms received a Land Heritage Designation from the State of Texas to which Hugo had dedicated 50 years of his life.

Hugo lived on the farm until 2014, and when his health declined he moved to the Greens in Lockhart. There, under the pecan trees, he enjoyed observing life and visiting with his neighbor, John Jordan.

In April of 2016, he moved to Golden Age Assisted Living, where he spent the remainder of his life entertaining the residents and staff.

Hugo was an active member of the Hermann Sons and a 60-year member of the American Legion.

We would like to thank the follow people: Ellie Perez, faithful caregiver; Dorothy Anderson, Greens Senior Apartments; Dr. Perez and Satellite Dialysis; M.O. Farm; HEB Pharmacy Lockhart; Dr. Arjun Mohandas and Staff; Golden Age Staff and Residents; and Seton Hays.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Lockhart American Legion Post 41, 1501 N. Colorado St., Lockhart, Texas 78644

Graveside Services were held on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at 2:00 p.m., at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.