Mrs. Mary Rangel Perez, 82, of Lockhart, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. She was born on April 22, 1934.

Mrs. Perez is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Rigoberto Perez; children: Tito Perez, Jaime Perez, Nelda Perez-Avila, and Mayda Rita Cruz; sister, Margarita Montana; brothers, Erasmo Rangel and Martin Rangel; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, also at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care of Deleon Funeral Home.