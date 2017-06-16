Michael Cowan

Michael “Mike” Edward Cowan, also known as “Grumpy,” passed away June 15 after a long battle with cancer.

Mike was born to Cecil and Yvonne Cowan on Aug. 29, 1952, in Lockhart, Texas. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia and three children: Beverly Crumley and husband, Stacy; son, Jason Cowan and wife, Channa; and daughter, Stephanie Cowan. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Anthony Crumley, Cody Crumley, Colin Cowan, Madison Alvarez, Cambri Cowan, Cayli Cowan, Brian Alvarez and Bronson Alvarez; and four great-grandchildren: Jayden Zamora, Caleb Crumley, Brady Cowan, Delilah Velanueva. Mike is also survived by two brothers, Cecil and Bobby Cowan and two sisters, Joyce Cowan and Jeannie Lackey.

Mike was a man of different trades – an electrician, a cook, owner of Club 21 and Grumpy’s Restaurant and carried on his father’s peanut brittle tradition.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 21, 10 a.m. at Westover Baptist Church, 1310 Advance Street, San Marcos, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice.