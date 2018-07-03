Ramon Morris Henninger Share:









Ramon Morris Henninger, 88, of Anchorage, Alaska passed away on June 22, 2018. He was born to John and Aleen Henninger in Austin, Texas.

Ramon is survived by his three daughters, Vickie L. O’Bannon, Rae Ann Goodman and husband, Steve, and Debra S. Henninger; six grandchildren, Melissa Whittle, Dean Goodman, Eric Goodman, Stephanie Goodman, Brad Goodman and Brooke O’Bannon Rogers; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at Lytton Springs Cemetery at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas.

