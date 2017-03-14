Raymond Mireles

Raymond Balandran Mireles, 69, of Lockhart, passed away on March 9, 2017. He was born on October 2, 1947, in Lockhart, to Patricio and Trinidad Mireles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Pedro Mireles and Patricio Mireles; and one sister-in-law, Rita Mireles.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Adelia; one son, Raymond Christopher Mireles, Jr. and wife, Jessica; two daughters, Angelica Ramirez and husband, Adam, and Yvette Mireles; two brothers, Santiago Mireles and wife, Tony, and Samuel Mireles and wife, Linda; two sisters, Lydia Ramos and Eva Adame and husband, Eugene; and eight grandchildren.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 3 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, with recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Adam David Ramirez, Jr., Marcos Mireles-Salinas, Nicolas Salinas, Henry Mireles, Patrick Mireles and John Mendez. Honorary pallbearers are Abigail Ramirez, Alexa Mireles-Rangel, Hayley Mireles, Eli Mireles and Ezekiel Mireles.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-4791.