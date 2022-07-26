Maria Villalpando Share:







Maria Villalpando, 68, beloved Wife, Mother, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on July 11, 2022. She entered this world on January 10, 1954 in Tierra Nueva, San Luis Potosí, Mexico born to Innocencio Mandujano and Prisca Lopez.

Mrs. Villalpando is survived by her husband Daniel Villalpando; daughter Veronica Gutierrez; brother Francisco Mandujano Lopez; brother Juan Mandujano Lopez; brother Pablo Mandujano Lopez; sister Lupe Mandujano Lara; sister Lucia Mandujano Maldonado.

Visitation for Mrs. Villalpando will be from 5 PM to 9 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with her prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 also at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery.