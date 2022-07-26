Delfina J. Balandran Share:







Delfina J. Balandran, 98, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on July 12, 2022. She entered this world on December 24, 1923 in Lockhart, Texas.

Delfina had a passion for sewing and gardening. She worked at the Cub House for several years and enjoyed her time caring for the children. She was devoted to her religion and enjoyed attending prayer group with her friends and socializing afterwards. Delfina enjoyed talking to her friends, so much so that there were times that the phone operator had to break the line for her granddaughter’s calls to come though. She was a kind hearted woman and will be missed dearly by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Benigno and Maria Juarez, her husband Lorenzo Balandran, and her sisters Dolores Oliva, Maria Castañeda, Andrea Medina, and brother, Paolo Juarez.

Delfina is survived by her son Leandro (Lee) Balandran; daughters Gloria Zambrano, Linda Quiñonez, son Armando (Mando) Balandran; sister Juanita Galvez; granddaughters, Jolanda Caplan, Joanna Hutton, grandson Lee J. Balandran; granddaughter Deborah Rangel, granddaughter Pauline Salazar; grandson Daniel Balandran; granddaughter Ramona Balandran; grandson Rene Quiñonez; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Rebecca, Alanna, Vincent, Noah, Liam, Maddox, Kai, David, Marissa, Veronica, Lorenzo, Matthew, Isabella, Adreanna, Benjamin, Brianna, Carter, and Hudson, great-great-grandchild, Iliana.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Lee J Balandran, Daniel Balandran, Rene Quinonez, Lorenzo Rangel, Matthew Rangel, David Balandran, Benjamin Salazar, and Ray Balandran. Honorary pallbearers are Adreanna Hernandez, Carter Quinonez, Hudson Quinonez.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetey. Burial will follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.