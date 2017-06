Rene Rangel, 52, of Lockhart, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2017.

Rene was preceded in death by his younger brother Jaime Garza Rangel.

Rene is survived by his parents, Erasmo R. Rangel, and Elmira Garza Rangel; his siblings, Siblings Hector (Maria) Rangel, Eddie (Celinda) Rangel and Esther (Rockey) Montana; six nieces and four nephews.

Recitation of the rosary was at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017, at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Hector Rangel, Rockey Montana, Edward Montana, Matthew Rangel, Rigoberto Perez, and Hector Rangel, Jr.