Rhonda Vargas

Rhonda Nino Castillo Vargas, 35, was called to Heaven on Sunday, April 30, 2017 surrounded by the people that meant the most to her.

Rhonda was born Aug. 25, 1981, and was an X-Ray technician for Cypress Creek Orthopedics, doing what she loved.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Vargas; two sons, Patrick and Parker Vargas; her parents, Valdo and Olivia Castillo; one sister, Annie Guedea and husband, Rene Guedea; three brothers, Valdo, III and wife, Nicole, Simon and Randy. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who loved her dearly.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9 a.m., with a celebration of Rhonda’s life to follow at 10 a.m. at The Connections Church, 1235 S. Loop 4 in Buda, Texas. Burial service will follow at San Miguel Cemetery, 91 S. Old Spanish Trail, in Uhland. A luncheon will be served back at the Connections Church afterwards.

Serving as pallbearers are Patrick Vargas, Gabby Guedea, Katie Castillo, RJ Castillo, Jr, Stephen Castillo and Abraham Cazares. The pallbearers will be escorted by Parker Vargas and Noah Alvarado.

To help us celebrate her life if you would please wear something teal, her favorite color. She fought a courageous battle and is now at peace.