Roger Satterfield

Roger Ansel Satterfield, 60, of Lockhart, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2017 in Brackenridge Hospital in Austin.

Roger was born in Lockhart Texas to Ansel E. and Marie Livengood Satterfield on July 2, 1956. He went to school and graduated at Lockhart High School. Roger married the love of his life, Judith Kay Duce, on Dec. 23, 1989 in Houston, Texas.

He worked at MHMR as a Social Worker. Roger had a big heart and helped people all his life. He enjoyed his gun and coin collections.

Roger’s heart was filled with love eleven months ago at the birth of his only grandson, Timothy Isaiah Satterfield.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents Ansel and Marie Satterfield; sister, Edith Marie Schnautz; aunt, Gail Robinson; and uncle, Tom Robinson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Satterfield, of Lockhart; sons, Tim Satterfield and his fiancée, Latisha Hanson, of Lockhart, Denson James Satterfield, of Round Rock, and Richard Satterfield, of Waco; grandson, Timothy Isaiah Satterfield; and cousins, Donna McClary and Kevin McClary.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Rodgers of First Lockhart Baptist Church officiating.

The family of Roger wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jody Cowan and Tashala Thompkins for all their help during this time.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home 408 S. Main St. Lockhart (512) 398-2343.