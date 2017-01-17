Russell Shane “Rusty” Matthews, 60, of Lockhart, passed away on Jan. 14, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at the VFW Hall in Lockhart.

Rusty was born in Swenden-Wilshire, England to Bryant Howell Matthews and Polly Lou Pettigrew on March 21, 1956. He married Katherine June Hintz. He worked as a Distributor for Matt’s Bait and Tackle.

Rusty was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nora Matthews; his mother, Polly Lou Matthews; his brother, Dannel Matthews; and father, Bryant Matthews.

Rusty is survived by his wife, Kathy Matthews; son, Travis Matthews and wife, Lydia; daughter, Stacy Benavides and husband, Domingo; daughter, Laura Loveday and son, Avery Loveday; son, Roy Loveday and wife, Alisa and sons, Cody and Keith Loveday; siblings Stan Matthews, Missy King, Janet Matthews, Sarah Cosper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Brenda Falls for her tender loving care.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St. Lockhart Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/russell-matthews.