Denyse Jaimes Olmos, 26, beloved Daughter, Sister and Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on January 30, 2021. She entered this world on April 30, 1994 in Austin, Texas, born to David Jaimes Reynoso and Lourdes Olmos.She is survived by her mother Lourdes Olmos; father David Jaimes Reynoso; brothers, David Jaimes, Eloy Jaimes, and Miguel Perez Olmos; daughters,  Alazey Jaimes and Ary Jaimes; grandfather Julio Olmos.Visitation will be at the family residence (442 Saddlebread, Lockhart, Texas 78644) from 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021. Graveside service will be at Assumption Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021. 

