Joanne Tanner, age 50, born in Houston, Texas and 26-year resident of Lockhart, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 10th, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Kirbie. Joanne is survived by her husband Donald, sons Zachary and Brandon, daughter Lauren, mother Linda, stepmother Tina along with grandchildren Amelia and Mason. She is also survived by sister Cindy and brother Jason. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, and grandmother.