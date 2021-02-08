Thomas Mackey Share:







Thomas Mackey was born February 21, 1954 in Travis County. He was the 2nd child out of 4 children born to Willie L. Hill and Napoleon Mackey.

Thomas professed Christ at an early age and was a loyal member to St. John Regular Missionary Baptist Church. He was a hardworking man who performed many duties in the construction field until his health began to decline. Thomas loved God, football and was a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a people person, outgoing and could always put a smile on your face.

On January 22, 2021 Thomas was called home. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Mackey (Green); his mother Willie Lee Mackey (Hill) and father Napoleon Mackey; his brothers Elroy Harper Jr. and Terry Harper and his sister Maxine Brite (Mackey). He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Christine Clark (Mackey), Don Mackey and grandchildren; his lifelong friend, Mary Dean Williams and family and a multitude of relatives and friends who will forever miss him.

Graveside Services were held February 3, 2021 at St John Colony Cemetery

1202 Chamberlin Dale, Texas

