Sam B. Lewis, Jr.

Samuel Brown Lewis, Jr., was born on July 29, 1921, in Altus, Okla., to Samuel Brown Lewis, Sr., and Gladys (Minnie) Lewis.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Lorraine (Glass) Lewis.

He is survived by four daughters: Karen Miller (Mike), of Maryville, Tenn., Diane Clay of Austin, Texas, Jill (Mike), Harvey of Lampe, Mo., and Wanda Cox, of Round Rock, Texas; brother, Jerry C. Lewis, of McKinney, Texas; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Sam graduated from Texas A&M University in 1943 with a degree in Architecture. He was a decorated WWII veteran, serving in Germany as an ofﬁcer in the 69th Infantry Division. Sam and Lorraine raised their family in Dallas, Texas where he continued his career as an architect.

They lived in Houston from 1973-1989 where Sam worked for S. I. P. Engineering.

After retirement, they relocated to Central Texas, living for a short time in Wimberley and later spending 13 years in Lockhart.

Sam spent much of this time chronicling three volumes of his experiences of growing up in Texas, his experiences in WWII, and his and Lorraine’s lives together since then. Sam was responsible for creating the memorial to the link-up of the American and the Russian allies on the Elbe River in Strehla, Germany. The event occurred on April 25, 1945, and marked the beginning of the end of WWII.

Sam designed the “Three Peoples Flagpole” and raised the funds to have it constructed on the site in Strehla. He and Lorraine travelled to Germany in April 1995 and participated in the dedication ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event. Sam also chronicled his journey of the creation of the memorial in “The Making of the Memorial,” which appeared in several installments of the “Kyle Eagle” newspaper in 1990.

The family would like to extend our most sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Regents Care Center in San Marcos, Texas for the care and concern they have shown to Sam and previously to Lorraine during the past seven years.

Arrangements by Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.