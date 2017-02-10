Saundra Hicks

Saundra Allan Voigt Hicks, 73, of Crosby, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. She was born Sept. 27, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas.

Her greatest joys were the family Christmases with all the kids and the births of each grandchild and great-grandchild. She also enjoyed the kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids’ activities.

She is preceded in death by her parents Gradie and Mary Allan Voigt.

She is survived by her husband,Wesley W. Hicks; sisters, Sharon McIntosh and Cynthia Voigt; children: Deeana Bartholow and husband, Ralph, Mary Eilers, Vince Eilers and wife, Vicki, Aaron Eilers, Wade Hicks and wife, Lorraine, Marchelle Conway and husband, John, Darron Hicks and wife Annette, and Dallas Hicks and wife, Sandy; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; aunt, Nancy Smith and husband M.G.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of 3 West San Jacinto Methodist Hospital.

There will be a closed casket visitation and service. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Earthman Funeral Home. Interment followed at Cedarcrest Cemetery, Baytown, Texas. Honored to serve as pallbearers were Jacob Bartholow, Ty Bartholow, Dalton Conway, Dylan Conway, Andrew Eilers, Brandon