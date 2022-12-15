Alicia Sanchez Botello Share:







Our beloved Alicia Sanchez Botello, age 83, was called to our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Pete Botello; her parents, Cruz Garcia Sanchez and Adela Mayo, and her brother, Alex Sanchez.

Alicia was born and raised in Lockhart Texas, later moved to Austin where she spent the rest of her days. Married in 1959, raised 5 children, volunteered at San Jose Church teaching CCD, CYO, and coordinating Las Posadas and children’s’ Folklorico dance group. She worked full time with the Community Schools at Becker Elementary while completing her Bachelor of Arts from Antioch University. She involved herself in many social causes such as boycotting during the Cesar Chavez movement in support for farm workers. Later traveling to many places, then put on her kitchen apron as a loving grandmother and great grandmother.

After retiring from State Farm Insurance she and her late husband of 23 years; Pete Botello spent their days enjoying hobbies like gardening, stain glass, jewelry art, home interior design, genealogy research, and being the Christmas family photographer. In recent years, Alicia battled with a form of Parkinson’s disease. During this time she displayed courage and determination, despite the pain. All along staying positive, strong and faithful until the end.

Alicia is survived by her children, Lorraine Garza (Louis), Abigail Baca (Carlos), Yvonne Martinez (Xavier), Phillip Torres (Tana Howard), and Joe Morin; her grandchildren, Angela Montez (Joey Cervantes), Christopher Garza (Brianna Quijano), Danielle Baca, Seth Baca, Zachary Martinez (Heather), Jacquelyn Collard (William), Phillip Matthew Torres (Jodi Blackford), and Angelica Morin; her siblings, Velia Sanchez Ruiz, Jaime Sanchez (Nell), Ruth Gonzales (Mike), Selma Cuellar (Ernest), and Lydia Ruiz (Ruben) 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

The family would like to thank West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation and Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for the great care and kindness during her stay. She truly enjoyed her PT and OT sessions and made many friends.

Honored Pallbearers will be Phillip Matthew Torres, Christopher Garza, Zachary Martinez, Seth Baca, Caleb Montez, and Hunter Ross

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Mission Funeral Home – South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, 126 W. Oltorf St., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, Texas.

Rosary will be live-streamed to allow those unable to attend to participate. Follow link to Facebook Live Mission – South Side

Mass will be live-streamed to all those unable to attend to participate. Follow link to St. Ignatius Live

The family respectfully requests those who plan to attend

wear masks. In advance they are grateful for your

understanding, love and support