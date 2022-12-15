Rise Renee Minjarez Share:







Rise Renee Minjarez, age 67, passed away surrounded by her family December 10, 2022. She was born December 23, 1954, in Austin, Texas. She married her true love, Daniel Minjarez, May 5, 1991, who preceded her in death in 2015.

Renee is survived by her brother Kerry Dougherty; her two sons Thomas Dougherty, Allen Brown, and daughter Robin Adnson; grandchildren, Austin Brown, Dustin Schulze, Kendall Doughterty, Emily Dougherty, Steven Brown, Stephanie Brown, Ashley Brown and Colton Brown.

Renee loved spending time with her family and friends more than anything. She would go out of her way to help anyone in any way she could. For many years she was active with the Special Olympics for her brother Jimbo who was her pride and joy. Renee’s happiest days were spent with her loving husband Dan watching her Longhorns and Cowboys play, going bowling and dancing.

Renee showed her true internal strength after the passing of Dan, when she found our Lord Jesus and changed her life. Renee left behind the broken days and spent her remaining time loving her children and her grandchildren. Renee never ran from the challenges put on her and most of all left this world loved by her family.

Please join us in celebrating her life on December 17, 2022, at McCurdy Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 9AM and funeral service to follow at 10AM. Renee will be buried next to her husband Daniel Minjarez at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, TX