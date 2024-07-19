Ruth Ann Solis-Lara Share:







November 30, 1971 – June 27, 2024

Ruth Ann, age 52, of Houston, Texas passed away on June 27, 2024. Though her life was shortened by illness, she was surrounded by her loved ones. Her hometown had always been Lockhart, Texas where she spent several of her happier childhood years establishing lifelong friendships.

Ruth was born on November 30th, 1971 in Houston, Texas. She spent most of her career in the medical field providing front end admission support. She was an advocate for Women’s Rights and was a caring, loving, funny, and compassionate woman. She enjoyed traveling, movies, spending time with her husband, and crafts. Ruth was a strong independent person who worked very hard. She will be greatly missed and remembered by all.

Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Alfredo P. Solis and her mother, Mary G. Solis. She is survived by her husband, Augustine Lara, sister, Lisa Marie Montes and husband Louie Montes, sister, Brasca Solis, brother, Jaime Galicia Solis, sister, Veronica Solis and brother, Christopher Solis, brothers-in-law, Edward Lara, Joe Lara and sister-in-law, Dora Lara. In addition, several beloved family and friends.