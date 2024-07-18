Virginia Ann Lyles Share:







Virginia Ann Lyles, 84, born in Sheridan, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Aransas Pass,Tx where she was currently living. She was born on August 12, 1939. She is survived by her husband Larry Lyles, brother Buddy Ross, and sister Darlene Bradshaw (husband Joe), Her children Alan Niemann, Ricky Niemann (wife Sissy), Neely Escalante (husband Greg), Grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by father Neil Sydney Ross, and mother Edith Ross.

Ann was a barber 30 plus years. She always enjoyed making people beautiful and happy. She always said “It was not a job; it was just hanging out with her friends”. Ann took up painting. She was wonderful at painting MacKenzie Childs designs, she said it was very relaxing for her.

She graduated from Woodsboro High School (class of 1957) where she was known as “Frosty Girl”.

Ann and Larry spent many years in McAllen, TX, and have many close friends that will be missed very much.

She will be remembered by some as Harley Momma, and by some as Hot Momma. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, being passionate, laughter, and always having fun. She loved to water ski, snow ski, most of all riding on the back of Larry’s Harley.

Burial will be in Hedden Chapel Cemetery in Arkansas.