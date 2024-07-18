Marsha Dueck
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Marsha Dueck, who
passed from her earthly home into Heaven on July 11th, 2024, at the age of 66, at her
residence in Lockhart TX.
She was born on December 13th, 1957 at St. Elizabeth’s Mary Hospital in Hutchinson
Kansas. She spent the majority of her life in Killeen, TX where she worked for many
years as a waitress at Hallmark Restaurant and then finally working and retiring from
Central Texas College. Upon retirement, she moved to Lockhart to live out her
retirement close to her daughter, son in law and grandchildren. Her greatest joy this side
of Heaven was being with her children and grandchildren.
Marsha is survived by her three daughters: Jamie Green, Kimberly Bauer and her
husband Eric, and Kelli Inge and her husband Chris. She is also survived by her two
brothers Charles Crum and wife Tamila, and Richard Crum and wife Cathy. She will be
forever remembered by her grandchildren Preslie, Gracie and Jacob Bauer, Wyatt
Timms, Liliana Reyes and Gloria Luna, whom she absolutely adored, as well as
countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marsha is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Doris Crum, her brother
Steven Crum, and her grandson Austin Green.
Marsha’s funeral will be held at Central Baptist Church in Luling, TX at 1:00 pm on
Wednesday, July 17th, 2024. Visitation will be prior to the funeral at 12:00 pm, with
graveside services immediately following at Luling City Cemetery. Pallbearers for her
service are son-in-laws Eric Bauer and Chris Inge, nephews Heath Crum and Gregory
Weber, grandson Wyatt Timms and cousin JT Bradford.
While our hearts ache at the passing of such a loving mother, grandmother, sister and
friend, we rejoice in the joy she is currently experiencing with our Father. We know with
certainty that she was ushered into Heaven, filled with laughter, celebrating her eternity
with Jesus. She wanted us to remember that although death is painful for those of us left behind, for her, it truly is a joyous occasion. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com.