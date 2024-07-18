Marsha Dueck Share:







It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Marsha Dueck, who

passed from her earthly home into Heaven on July 11th, 2024, at the age of 66, at her

residence in Lockhart TX.

She was born on December 13th, 1957 at St. Elizabeth’s Mary Hospital in Hutchinson

Kansas. She spent the majority of her life in Killeen, TX where she worked for many

years as a waitress at Hallmark Restaurant and then finally working and retiring from

Central Texas College. Upon retirement, she moved to Lockhart to live out her

retirement close to her daughter, son in law and grandchildren. Her greatest joy this side

of Heaven was being with her children and grandchildren.

Marsha is survived by her three daughters: Jamie Green, Kimberly Bauer and her

husband Eric, and Kelli Inge and her husband Chris. She is also survived by her two

brothers Charles Crum and wife Tamila, and Richard Crum and wife Cathy. She will be

forever remembered by her grandchildren Preslie, Gracie and Jacob Bauer, Wyatt

Timms, Liliana Reyes and Gloria Luna, whom she absolutely adored, as well as

countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Marsha is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Doris Crum, her brother

Steven Crum, and her grandson Austin Green.

Marsha’s funeral will be held at Central Baptist Church in Luling, TX at 1:00 pm on

Wednesday, July 17th, 2024. Visitation will be prior to the funeral at 12:00 pm, with

graveside services immediately following at Luling City Cemetery. Pallbearers for her

service are son-in-laws Eric Bauer and Chris Inge, nephews Heath Crum and Gregory

Weber, grandson Wyatt Timms and cousin JT Bradford.

While our hearts ache at the passing of such a loving mother, grandmother, sister and

friend, we rejoice in the joy she is currently experiencing with our Father. We know with

certainty that she was ushered into Heaven, filled with laughter, celebrating her eternity

with Jesus. She wanted us to remember that although death is painful for those of us left behind, for her, it truly is a joyous occasion. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com.