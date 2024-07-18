Douglas Philippus Share:







Douglas Philippus, better known lovingly as Clyde, born December 9, 1960, passed away on the 7th of July, 2024 at his home in Dale, Texas. Clyde was an epitome of strength, kindness, and love. His brilliant smile and warm personality will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of his acquaintance.

He is survived by his Brother Eric Philippus, Sons James Philippus and Samuel Philippus, Daughter-in-Law; Hollie Philippus, and Grandchildren; Jaden Philippus and Mya Philippus.

He is Predeceased by his parents Marvin Philippus and Barbara Philippus of Austin, Texas.

Clyde’s legacy of compassion and resilience will live on through the family, who will always remember Clyde as their greatest inspiration. May the memories of Clyde’s life bring comfort and serve as a guiding light for all who mourn his passing.

As per his final wishes, there will not be a formal service but the family will reach out to arrange a Celebration of Life for Clyde. Photographs and more information can be found online at https://everloved.com/life-of/douglas-philippus/