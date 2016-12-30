William “Wes” Davis passed away, one day shy of his 84th birthday, on Dec. 21, 2016. He was born in Shelbyville, Ill., to Menzo and Caroline Davis on Dec. 22, 1932.

Wes served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the USS DeHaven and the USS Hopewell. He married Juanita Elrod Davis on Aug. 11, 1959. After marriage they moved to Texas and eventually settled in Austin where Wes established a cabinet making and remodeling business. Once he retired, Wes and Juanita moved for the last time in the 1980’s to Lockhart so they could enjoy the slower pace of the country life.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita Davis (2002); two sisters, Marie Rincker and Vera Barton; and a brother Wayne Davis.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna Gerald (Ralph) and Carol Stewart (Greg); son, Michael Davis; three grandchildren: Aron Griebel (Jamee), Shane Stewart and Allison Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Mackinzee Griebel and Cy Griebel; and his sweet furry companion, Annie (his cat).

There will be a private family memorial that will be held at a later date.

The Davis Family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice of San Marcos and Austin for all of their support and care.