Zelma Brawley

Zelma Idella (Kelley) Brawley passed away on June 1, 2017 in Lockhart, Texas. She was born on Nov. 9, 1929, in Caldwell County, Texas to Margie (Sneed) Sorrels and Hilbert Kelley. She was united in holy matrimony to Johnnie Lee Brawley, Sr., and to this union seven children were born.

Her husband, parents, and one child, Sandra Joyce (Brawley) Ellison, have preceded her in death.

Sweet memories of Zelma will live on in the lives of her surviving children, family, and friends. She is survived by her children: Sharon Wilson (Clemon), Johnnie Brawley, Jr., Harold Brawley, Margie Franks (Marcus), Marilyn Brawley, Barbara Jackson (Lester), and spiritual daughter, Lena Ellis; grandchildren: Kelvin Wilson, Kashunya Wilson (Edward, Sr.), Kimberly Shepard (John), Atoya Brawley, DeMarcus Franks, LaToya Brawley, Desiree Franks, Denay Franks, and Leslie Jackson; 11 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on Friday, June 9, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. The service will follow on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at First Lockhart Baptist Church in Lockhart, Texas at 1 p.m.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas.